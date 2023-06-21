Watch: Joe Root pulls off a sensational catch, IPL teammate Yuzvendra Chahal applauds his efforts

Pat Cummins hit two sixes and four fours and shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out) in the last hour of the final day.

Australia won a thrilling Ashes opener by two wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday as captain Pat Cummins' 44 not out and Usman Khawaja's patient 65 combined to give England's Bazball cricket revolution a lesson from Down Under. Cummins hit two sixes and four fours and shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out) in the last hour of the final day.

While the WTC champions pulled out a rabbit from the hat in the first Test, Joe Root's stunning catch made the England supporters get up on their toes. During the 81st over, when Root was bowling to Alex Carey, the batter shimmied down the track to send the ball back at Root and after missing a couple of chances, the former England captain grabbed the ball with both hands.