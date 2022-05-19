Watch: Jaw-dropping single-handed catch from Evin Lewis turning point in LSG vs KKR match

Evin Lewis, the 30-year old West Indian cricketer, took a stunning one-hand catch to dismiss KKR’s Rinku Singh in Marcus Stoinis's final over of the IPL match last night. The dismissal came when KKR needed 3 runs from 2 balls in a 211-run chase.

Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve in one of the most thrilling finishes of IPL 2022. The high scoring game was dragged to the last bowl and the entirety of the match was a rollercoaster ride.

In the first innings LSG opener, Quinton de Kock smashed the third-highest individual score of 140 runs from just 70 balls in a record-breaking 210-run opening stand as the team eyed a confirmed spot in the playoffs. The KKR seemed to be on a roll when Nitish Rana and captain Shreyas Iyer were going big. But the LSG pulled it back and even got the big wicket of Andre Russell.

The match took a turn again when Rinku Singh joined hands with Sunil Narine at a time when KKR needed 61 runs in just 26 deliveries. They came out guns blazing and hit a series of sixes and fours to take the match down to 21 runs required from 6 balls.

The final over began with an explosion as Rinku Singh hit 2 sixes and a four bringing the required runs down to 5 from 3 balls. As Marcus Stoinis proceeded the bowl the next ball, the turning point of the match occurred. Rinku Singh miss-timed a shot and Evin Lewis ran 30 metres from deep backward square leg position and stretched his left hand to take a breath-taking catch which is undoubtedly one of the finest catches of this season.

Rinku Singh was dismissed when 3 runs were needed off 2 balls. And Marcus Stoinis finished it off by getting the new batsman, Umesh Yadav out for 0 with a yorker on the last delivery.

With that the KKR were knocked out of the playoff race whereas LSG secured a place in the playoffs with 18 points as they won the match by 2 runs.

Experts and seasoned cricketers lauded the West Indian’s superhuman effort.

Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 18, 2022

What an amazing game. Congratulations @LucknowIPL on qualifying for the playoffs. Well played @rinkusingh235 👍 Evin Lewis catch was the difference #TataIPL #LSGvKKR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 18, 2022

Evin Lewis….what the what is happening 😳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 18, 2022

Despite Quinton de Kock’s 140, many demanded Evin Lewis to be given the man of the match award.