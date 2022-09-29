    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Watch: Javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra performs garba with fans in Vadodara

    Watch: Javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra performs garba with fans in Vadodara

    Watch: Javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra performs garba with fans in Vadodara
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Apart from dancing with the crowd, the World Championship silver medalist also addressed the people from the stage

    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra may not be able to participate in the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad as he is recovering from an injury, but the javelin star joined the crowd in the ongoing Garba celebrations during Navratri at one of the famous venues in Gujarat’s Vadodara.
    Apart from dancing with the crowd, the World Championship silver medalist addressed the people from the stage.
    “Kemcho?” he asked the crowd in Gujarati while wishing everyone “Happy Navratri”.
    The javelin star’s fans responded with slogans such as “Garam hot siro, Neeraj bhai hero.”
     
    After being warmly welcomed by fans, Chopra, who was wearing a Gujarati outfit, was seen offering prayers and performing Garba to the tunes of Gujarati folk music. The video has gone viral on social media.
     
    Chopra had earlier said he will not be participating in the 36th National Games this year, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad today, September 29.
    ALSO READ: 
    Reliance Retail launches its fashion and lifestyle store AZORTE in Bengaluru
    Chopra had said that he would have participated in the Asian Games but the dates had been postponed.
    Following his triumph at the Diamond League in Zurich, Chopra said he had consulted his coach, who advised him to skip it and “rest and prepare for a crucial season next year”.
    Speaking at the National Games Sports Conclave on Thursday, Chopra said it was never easy for an athlete to return from injuries.
    “After the injury, the athlete is forced to answer the question -to continue or not. It all depends on how you answer the question. I decided to keep going both times," The Times of India quoted Chopra as saying.
    India’s javelin throw ace pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham earlier this year as he was recovering from a groin injury suffered at the World Athletics Championships.
    ALSO READ: Digvijaya Singh joins race for Congress president post
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Commonwealth Games 2022National GamesNeeraj ChopraPM ModiVadodara

    Previous Article

    ED conducts raids on nine Chinese controlled firms, freezes Rs 9.82 crores

    Next Article

    Supreme Court says married or unmarried, all women are entitled to safe abortion

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng