Watch: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in the first over of his international comeback

Bumrah first clean-bowled Balbirnie  with an inswinger and then forced Lorcan Tucker to go for a ramp shot and got him caught behind the wickets by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Bumrah finished with the figures of 2/24.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 10:18:50 PM IST (Published)

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah lived up to the hype around his international comeback as he picked two wickets in the first over after his return against Ireland on Friday.

Bumrah who is leading India against Ireland in the three-match T20I series, won the toss and opted to bowl first. After Bumrah opted to bowl, he took on the responsibility to bowl the first over. Although former Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hit Bumrah for a four. but the Indian speedster bounced back as he claimed two wickets in the next three balls.
Bumrah first clean-bowled Balbirnie  with an inswinger and then forced Lorcan Tucker to go for a ramp shot and got him caught behind the wickets by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
Watch Jasprit Bumrah's two wicket-over below
 
Returning after a lengthy injury lay off that kept him on the sidelines for nearly a year, Bumrah managed to bowl all four overs of his spell and finished with the figures of 2/24.
Ireland were left struggling at 31/5 in  6.3 overs but thanks to an unbeaten fifty by Barry McCarthy the hosts finished on a respectable 139/7 in 20 overs.
 
 
 
