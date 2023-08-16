Watch: Jasprit Bumrah bowls at full tilt in the nets ahead of the India's T20I series against Ireland

1 Min Read
The pacer is raring to make his international comeback after being on the sidelines for close to a year due to a back injury. Bumrah was announced as the captain for the three-match series against Ireland after Hardik Pandya was rested. Bumrah last featured for India in a ODI game against Australia in Hyderabad on September 25 2022.
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Wednesday shared the visuals for the fast bowler Jasprit bowling at full tilt during a net session ahead of India's T20I series against Ireland.
BCCI shared the video on Twitter with the caption "The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia"
The pacer is raring to make his international comeback after being on the sidelines for close to a year due to a back injury. Bumrah was announced as the captain for the three-match series against Ireland after Hardik Pandya was rested.
Bumrah last featured for India in a ODI game against Australia in Hyderabad on September 25 2022.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid
Aug 16, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Explained | Assam delimitation — What is it and why are some opposing it?
Aug 16, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you
Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms
Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read