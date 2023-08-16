CNBC TV18
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah bowls at full tilt in the nets ahead of the India's T20I series against Ireland

1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 5:27:29 PM IST (Published)

The pacer is raring to make his international comeback after being on the sidelines for close to a year due to a back injury.  Bumrah was announced as the captain for the three-match series against Ireland after Hardik Pandya was rested. Bumrah last featured for India in a ODI game against Australia in Hyderabad on September 25 2022.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Wednesday shared the visuals for the fast bowler Jasprit bowling at full tilt during a net session ahead of India's T20I series against Ireland.

BCCI shared the video on Twitter with the caption "The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia"
The pacer is raring to make his international comeback after being on the sidelines for close to a year due to a back injury.  Bumrah was announced as the captain for the three-match series against Ireland after Hardik Pandya was rested.
 
Bumrah last featured for India in a ODI game against Australia in Hyderabad on September 25 2022.
X