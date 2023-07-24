In the second innings of the Trinidad Test, Ishan Kishan stepped out at No.4 and laced his 52 not out with four boundaries and two sixes. But it was this particular six in the 24th over which garnered a lot of attention.

Ishan Kishan managed to pull off his maiden Test half-century and he smashed the last few runs with Rishabh Pant's signature single-handed sixer. After Pant's tragic accident, the left-handed batter got the Test call in January. Coming in as a replacement, Kishan wanted to make the most of this opportunity.

In the second innings of the Trinidad Test, Ishan stepped out at No.4 and laced his 52 not out with four boundaries and two sixes. But it was this particular six in the 24th over which garnered a lot of attention. Ishan answered Kemar Roach's low full toss with a long-on shot and while doing this he lost control of his bottom hand. When the camera zoomed in on his bat, it revealed that the bat belonged to Pant as it had the inscription 'RP17' on it.

Watch how Ishan Kishan replicates Rishabh Pant's signature style:

Ishan Kishan play one handed six like Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/OvOU6vie1Y — Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) July 23, 2023 Speaking to the broadcasters at the end of Day 4, Kishan said that Pant guided him during his NCA days which helped him to bat better in this series.

Ishan Kishan said - "I was in NCA before coming this tour and Rishabh Pant was there in practice session. He got some few points for me and my positions and helped me because we playing so many matches together. So it was great time chat with him & I'm very thankful to him". pic.twitter.com/E7jYVr4WaY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 24, 2023

"I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other for under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning." he said.

After the game, Ishan also said that Virat Kohli was the one who advised promoting the batter as India needed to score quick runs in that session. “It was really special (the half-century). I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me ‘Go and play your game’. Let us hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in. There was a slow left-arm who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls. We had the plan that we will play 10-12 overs after the rain break and score 70-80 runs. We wanted a 370-380 target," he said.