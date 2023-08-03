Watch: Ishan Kishan gives a fitting reply to commentator for saying 'You're not MS Dhoni'

West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday. The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on August 12th and 13th.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan gave an impressionable contribution to Team India on the West Indies tour. Kishan scored half-centuries in all the ODI matches and a 50 on his Test debut. During the last game, when Kishan was keeping for the Indian side there was a review appeal for stumping. And Aakash Chopra who was commenting on the game said that Ishan Kishan should not think he is similar to MS Dhoni.

"It's very rare that you review the stumping and run-out dismissal. So far, I am seeing the feet on the ground. You can come from Ranchi, but your name is not MS Dhoni," Aakash Chopra said on-air.

Ishan who was behind the stumps at that moment heard that comment and replied from the stump-mic saying, "Then it's okay (Ha, fir thik hai.)"

It threw Chopra and other commentators in splits of laughter and immediately Chopra replied, "How sweet Ishan. We love you".

We love you, Ishan 🤗 @JioCinema #WIvsIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/UnzHz1pth1 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2023 India, which will host the Cricket World Cup in October, was again under-strength as it rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once more in the third ODI. India made two changes — bringing in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 8 at No. 3, and Jaydev Unadkat for Axar Patel and Umran Malik. Unadkat was playing his first ODI game in 10 years and took 1-16 in five overs.