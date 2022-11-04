Watch: Irish pacer Josh Little takes hat-trick against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

By CNBCTV18.com

The Ireland pacer is only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

It was a memorable outing for Ireland pacer Josh Little in the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. He became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The left arm pacer achieved the landmark in the 19th over of the New Zealand innings. His prized scalps in the hat-trick were Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner. While Williamson was caught in the deep on the leg side as he went for a pull, Neesham and Santner were trapped lbw by Little. He finished with figures of 3/22.

Watch Little’s hat-trick:

View this post on Instagram

New Zealand posted 185/6 in their 20 overs. Skipper Williamson top scored with 61. Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell scored 32 and 31 respectively. For Ireland, Gareth Delany picked up 2/30.

Before Little, UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan picked up the first hat-trick of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Overall, Little is only the sixth bowler to take a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup. Before Little and Meiyappan, Brett Lee, Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada have taken hat-tricks at the mega event.