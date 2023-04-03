Watch: MS Dhoni smashes two massive sixes against Mark Wood on his return to Chepauk

The fireworks from Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had charged up the CSK fans but what ultimately won their hearts over was the cameo from their 'Thala' MS Dhoni. he CSK skipper walked out to bat in the last over of his team's innings when Mark Wood dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and scoreboard read 203/6.With Dhoni out in the middle, Wood ran in to bowl hoping to pick the wicket of the CSK skipper. But Dhoni swung his bat hard and slashed the ball over third-man for a 69-m six. Next Wood pulled the length back but Dhoni pulled the ball with great power and deposited it over deep square-leg for a 89-m maximum.

Chennai Super Kings made their much-awaited return to MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for their first home game of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Yellow Army took field in Chepauk to play an IPL game for the first time since 2019.

The CSK fans were treated to some sensational batting the team's opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The two batters blasted a 110-run partnership as they sent the ball to all parts of Chepauk.

Gaikwad hit 57 in 31 balls and hit three fours and four sixes while Conway powered five fours and two sixes in his 29-ball knock to score 47 runs.

The fireworks from the two batters charged the fans but what ultimately won their hearts over was the cameo from their 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

The CSK skipper walked out to bat in the last over of his team's innings when Mark Wood dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and scoreboard read 203/6.

Thanks to the two sixes, the crowd inside the stadium burst into thunderous cheer and Dhoni's gave their skipper a standing ovation.

Dhoni was in mood to complete a hat-trick of sixes but was caught at third-man by Ravi Bishnoi on the third delivery on his innings.

Dhoni's innings was short and sweet!

CSK eventually ended with a monumental total of 217/7 from 20 overs.

Watch Dhoni's back-to-back sixes against Wood below