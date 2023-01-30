Watch: Indian men's team congratulates U-19 Women's team on T20 World Cup win

Rahul Dravid and company congratulated the India U-19 women's team on their historic World Cup win and sent a video message from Lucknow to the Shafali Verma-led side.

The Under-19 Indian Women's team created history on January 29 by winning the inaugural U T20 World Cup against England in the final. Both India’s men's and women's senior cricket teams were seen celebrating after the Shafali Verma led-squad put up a terrific display in the finals to emerge as winners at the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian men's senior team joined hands to congratulate the youngsters for their historic win. Team India coach Rahul Dravid said, "Today was the landmark day for India under-19 Women’s cricket team and they had a fantastic day." He then passed the mic to the former winning Under-19 Boys captain, Prithvi Shaw to share a message for the women’s team.

A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

Prithvi Shaw, who led the India Under-19 team to lift the trophy in 2018, said, "I think it's a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the under-19 Women’s team. So Congratulations!"

The Indian side was sensational throughout the tournament especially with its bowlers. The team troubled the likes of Sri Lanka, New Zealand in the semis and then England in the final with the ball.

India had England on the back foot right from the toss when the captain opted to bowl first in the final.

The bowlers restricted England to a paltry 68 and chased the total down with six overs and seven wickets in hand.Titas Sadhu was named as the player of the match for her fantastic figures of two wickets for 6 runs in four overs.

Following the team’s victory, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad.

Also, Team India-led by Hardik Pandya registered a series-levelling win over New Zealand in the second T20 International on Sunday, in Lucknow.