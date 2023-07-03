Watch: Indian cricket team goes for a beach volleyball day out in the Caribbean islands

2 Min Read
The series will start with Test matches starting from July 12 in Dominica. This will be the first match after India lost the World Championship and West Indies was eliminated from contesting the 50-overs ODI World Cup.
Indian squad indulged in a fun beach volleyball session as they reached the Caribbean islands for the all-format tour against the West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Two of the five T20s will be played in Lauderhill, Florida in the United States of America.
“We’re thankful for the team managed to get two days for the boys to fight jetlag and we hit the ground running from tomorrow. We just had a light NEC recreation day and that’s about it,” Soham Desai, the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach said in the newly released BCCI video.
