Watch: Indian captain Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati temple with family

Rohit's temple visit garnered a lot of attention on social media, especially in the backdrop of the quadrennial competition that will be hosted by India from October 5-November 19 this time.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma visited the Balaji temple in Tirupati along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and his daughter Samaira on Sunday. Sharma has just returned from Tests and ODI series against the West Indies and is on a break from cricketing action currently. India will begin their Asian championship campaign on September 2 against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, which will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) star return to the field.

Rohit and Virat Kohli opted out of the T20I series to prevent the risk of injuries as the ICC Men's ODI World Cup is around the corner. Rohit's temple visit garnered a lot of attention on social media, especially in the backdrop of the quadrennial competition that will be hosted by India from October 5-November 19 this time.

Rohit Sharma visited tirupati balaji temple.Unpopular opinion: Rohit sharma has more craze in South.pic.twitter.com/mmueIwWgLn — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) August 13, 2023 Rohit Sharma at the Tirupati Balaji Temple with his family. pic.twitter.com/KAXxNij2B3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, India continued its fightback against West Indies by leveling their five-match T20I series at 2-2 after a nine-wicket win in Florida on Saturday. India comfortably reached 179-1 in 17 overs of the fourth T20 international after West Indies chose to bat first and scored a respectable 178-8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 84 not out in 51 balls and fellow opener Shubman Gill added 77 in 47 deliveries to make the series-leveling win almost inevitable for India after an opening stand of 165. They hit a total of 14 fours and eight sixes between them.

The teams meet again at Central Broward Stadium in the series decider on Sunday, with India having rallied from trailing 2-0.