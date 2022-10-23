Watch | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: IND fans break into joyous celebrations after thrilling final-ball victory over PAK

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his career, scoring an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls to rescue India from a spot of bother and set the team on the path to a thrilling final-ball victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik Pandya (3/30) were the stars of the show with the ball as India restricted Pakistan to a total of just 159/9 after Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to bowl.

However, the Indian top-order failed to build on that bowling performance as a formidable Pakistan attack quickly reduced India to 31/4 inside the first seven overs.

Kohli and Hardik then joined forces in the middle, stitching together a 113-run partnership off just 78 balls to take India to the brink of victory. However, Hardik was dismissed on the first ball of the final over to set up a tense finish.

Kohli though held his nerve and stayed right until the end as Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the win in a nail-biting finish which went right up to the final delivery of the innings.

The victory sent Indian fans inside the MCG and across the globe into joyous rapture, especially after India had previously suffered heart-breaking losses against Pakistan both at the recently concluded Asia Cup and the previous T20 World Cup 2021.

Here's a glimpse of how fans have been celebrating India's victory starting with the fans outside MCG.

#WATCH | Indian fans celebrate outside Melbourne Cricket Ground as team India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/PLnAtTapdZ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

There were also fans in Hyderabad who took to the streets to celebrate the thrilling victory.

Lastly, here's a peek into how it was inside a packed MCG with fans singing the national anthem.