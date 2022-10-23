Watch | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: IND fans break into joyous celebrations after thrilling final-ball victory over PAK

Mini
Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his career, scoring an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls to rescue India from a spot of bother and set the team on the path to a thrilling final-ball victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan.
#WATCH | Indian fans celebrate outside Melbourne Cricket Ground as team India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/PLnAtTapdZ— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
Indian fans in Australia celebrating India's victory against Pakistan in #T20WorldCup @Imabhimahajan#T20WorldCup | #INDvsPAK | #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/SWA4y1C6R0— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 23, 2022
Early Diwali for the Indian fans!! Scenes outside MCG.#INDvsPAK2022 #T20WorldCup2022 #India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/20uL4M4OK3— RevSportz (@RevSportz) October 23, 2022
#T20WorldCup2022: Watch how Indian fans applaud Team India and #ViratKohli following India's significant victory in #Melbourne.#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli #KLRahul #arshdeepsingh #TeamIndia #Hardik #Ashwin | @GoyalYashco pic.twitter.com/UciMAVrMLZ— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 23, 2022
#BreakingNews | #T20WC2022: India beat Pakistan by four wickets. Watch the excitement of Indian Fans!#ViratKohli #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 #KLRahul #arshdeepsingh #TeamIndia #Hardik #Ashwin | @GrihaAtul @ShivaniGupta_5 pic.twitter.com/5GwoSdsFwI— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 23, 2022
India India Roars Hyderabad! holding Joyous fans hit the streets celebrating India's win against Pakistan. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup2022 #indiaVsPakistan #India pic.twitter.com/vJwAibUk3P— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 23, 2022
Goosebump moment for every Indian fan!#JeetegaIndia #T20WorldCup #CricketOnReels #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/rmSlfZTSRT— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 23, 2022