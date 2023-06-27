Watch: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy 2023 launched into stratosphere

The World Cup trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon and sent out of the sky which then landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council launched the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 into the stratosphere 1,20,000 feet above the earth. The World Cup trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon and sent out of the sky which then landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the spectacular launch, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities, and landmarks throughout the country.”

On the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programs in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe".

The trophy is set for a tour and will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and India. It is also the first full-scale trophy tour post-pandemic. As the trophy started its journey through the stratosphere, 4k cameras were attached to the balloon to capture perfect video of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport”, Allardice said.