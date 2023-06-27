Watch: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy 2023 launched into stratosphere

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023

The World Cup trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon and sent out of the sky which then landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council launched the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 into the stratosphere 1,20,000 feet above the earth. The World Cup trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon and sent out of the sky which then landed at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the spectacular launch, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities, and landmarks throughout the country.”
Watch the launch video here: 
