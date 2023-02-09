For Khawaja, Siraj bowled a seam-up outswinger a delivery that swung in for the left-hand Batsman and hits the pads. The Indians appealed but the umpire gave not given initially. Rohit Sharma opted for the review and the review showed that the ball was hitting the leg stump.Then Shami bowled a length delivery just outside off. The ball seamed in just a little. The ball went past the inside edge, hit Warner on the pad, and then ricocheted onto the top of off.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India's charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

But Australia's delight of winning the toss and opting to bat first lasted for a little while as the visitors lost early wickets.

With all the talk about spin-friendly pitches and spinners in the build-up of the match, it was the Indian fast bowlers who rocked Australia early. First Mohammed Siraj trapped Usman Khawaja in front of the wickets and then in the next over Mohammed Shami castled David Warner. Both the Australian openers were dismissed on a personal score of 1.

Watch: How Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked the wickets of Usman Khawaja and David Warner