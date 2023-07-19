Watch: Harshit Rana takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Qasim Akram in Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

In the 46th over of Pakistan's innings, Harshit Rana pulled off a splendid catch at short third man and dismissed Qasim Akram.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 12th match of the Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. In the 46th over of Pakistan's innings, Harshit Rana pulled off a splendid catch at short third man and dismissed Qasim Akram.

Please check Harshit Rana's shoes for springs!#INDvPAKonFanCode #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/wfK3A16Qwq — FanCode (@FanCode) July 19, 2023 Rajvardhan Hangargekar managed to pick up a five-wicket haul and bundled out Pakistan at 205. Akram missed his half-century as he walked back at 48 while Sahibzada Farhan and Mubasir Khan scored 35 and 28 respectively. Apart from Hangargekar and Suthar, Riyan Parag and Nishant, Sindhu took one wicket each. Rajvardhan Hangargekar managed to pick up a five-wicket haul and bundled out Pakistan at 205. Akram missed his half-century as he walked back at 48 while Sahibzada Farhan and Mubasir Khan scored 35 and 28 respectively. Apart from Hangargekar and Suthar, Riyan Parag and Nishant, Sindhu took one wicket each.

The 50-over tournament is being played between eight Asian nations and former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull will lead the Indian side. Other prominent names in the India squad include IPL stars like Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harshit Rana and Dhruv Jurel, amongst others. Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera has made it to the standby list of players.

India A is placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on 21st July. The final will take place on 23rd July, read the BCCI statement.