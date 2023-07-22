Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur breaks stumps after getting a LBW dismissal

“I think there is a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

India and Bangladesh locked horns in the third ODI match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first and managed to post a target of 225/4.

While chasing India needed 87 runs to win after vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol managed a solid start of 107 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur demoted herself to No. 5 when she stepped out to bat against Bangladesh.

Kaur was dismissed for 14 in the 34th over by Nahida Akter. Umpire ruled her LBW and she was not happy with the result. In a fit of anger, she took her bat and broke the stump after the umpire's call.

Rude behaviour from Indian Cricket Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Pathetic to see hitting the stumps with the bat and gesturing with the umpires pic.twitter.com/lUJulaSh5g — Abhishek Pandey (@abhishekp100) July 22, 2023 Harmanpreet Kaur was not happy with the decision 👀#HarmanpreetKaur #IndWvsBangW #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ZyoQ3R3Thb — Ajay Ahire (@Ajayahire_cric) July 22, 2023

“I think there is a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

Fearless Harmanpreet Kaur 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I bet no one from Men’s team would dare to do this#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/jwodXXFRcL— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 22, 2023

The 34-year-old also hailed the hosts for their batting performance. “They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial," Kaur said.

The skipper acknowledged that the team leaked runs whilst bowling but maintained that they held a good control over the game whilst batting. She reiterated that the umpiring was 'pathetic' and expressed disappointment at some of the on-field decisions.