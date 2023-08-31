CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa welcomed by a huge crowd at the Chennai airport following his success in Chess World Cup

Watch: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa welcomed by a huge crowd at the Chennai airport following his success in Chess World Cup

The officials from the state sports department received him at the airport. His fans eagerly waited at the exit gate and presented him a crown of flowers, a shawl and bouquets. Flowers were strewn on his path as he stepped out and artists performed Karagattam and Oyilattam, folk dances of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 5:48:19 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Watch: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa welcomed by a huge crowd at the Chennai airport following his success in Chess World Cup
Indian whizard Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who made history by clinching the silver medal in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, and entered the FIDE Candidates tournament, was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival at the airport in Chennai on Wednesday.

The officials from the state sports department received him at the airport. His fans eagerly waited at the exit gate and presented him a crown of flowers, a shawl and bouquets. Flowers were strewn on his path as he stepped out and artists performed Karagattam and Oyilattam, folk dances of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion.
 
The teenager took his time watching the media persons swarm on either side of the vehicle into which he got into, and reacted I am very happy over the reception. He accepted the national tricolour offered to him and waved it.
His mother Nagalakshmi too expressed glee over the grand reception accorded to her 18-year-old son. Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break at Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.
Despite the final result, Praggnanandhaa's achievement resonated with the dreams of 140 crore people, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said and congratulated him for clinching the silver medal and entering the FIDE Candidates tournament. The young Grand Master has an elder sister R Vaishali, who is two times youth chess champion. His parents Rameshbabu, a manager at the TNSC Bank and mother have been great source of inspiration to Praggnanandhaa.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chess

Recommended Articles

View All
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Lankans dominate as Bangladesh bowled out for 164

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Lankans dominate as Bangladesh bowled out for 164

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Second season of Reliance Foundation Young Champs Naupang League to kick off in Mizoram in September

Second season of Reliance Foundation Young Champs Naupang League to kick off in Mizoram in September

Aug 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both TV and digital

Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both TV and digital

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X