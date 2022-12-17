Homesports news

Watch | Goalkeeper Tom Glover suffers head injury during pitch invasion as fans protest A-League decision

Watch | Goalkeeper Tom Glover suffers head injury during pitch invasion as fans protest A-League decision

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 17, 2022 5:33:50 PM IST (Published)

The A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory had to be been abandoned in the 20th minute after City goalkeeper, Tom Glover was hit on the head with a metal bucket as fans spilled onto the field.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

australiaFootball

Previous Article

Bangladesh vs India 1st Test, Day 4: All-rounder Axar Patel shines puts IND on cusp on win

Next Article

Watch: Melbourne derby in Australia football league suspended after goalkeeper attacked