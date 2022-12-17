Watch | Goalkeeper Tom Glover suffers head injury during pitch invasion as fans protest A-League decision

The A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory had to be been abandoned in the 20th minute after City goalkeeper, Tom Glover was hit on the head with a metal bucket as fans spilled onto the field.

It's never a pretty sight when football fandom descends into barbaric levels with supporters venting our their frustrations onto the players. On Saturday, December 17 an A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory had to be been abandoned after City goalkeeper, Tom Glover suffered a head injury during a pitch invasion.

In an already raucous atmosphere at the AAMI Park, Melbourne, the situation turned ugly in the 20th minute as fans spilled onto the field and someone hurled a metal bucket at Glover in the City goal who was struck on the head.

The bucket was being used to douse off the flares that fans had been throwing on the field.

Prior to kick-off, fans of both sides had planned a walk-out on the 20-minute mark to protest against the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) decision to sell the A-League Grand Final rights to Sydney for the next three years.

The fans had already began throwing flares onto the pitch and spilled onto the field of play right after Glover was seen picking up a flare and hurling it back towards the crowd.

Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by the metal bucket, which was being used to dispose of flares. Glover started bleeding from the head wound and was taken from the field, along with players from both teams.

City were leading 1-0 at that point but the match was abandoned due to player safety. Former Portugal and Manchester United winger Nani, was among the players who were immediately ushered from the field.

Watch below how goalkeeper Tom Glover was injured during the pitch invasion.

Earlier, Glover was seen throwing a flare back into the crowd.

