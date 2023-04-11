WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's 'finger on lips' gesture for RCB fans goes viral

Gautam Gambhir was spotted celebrating the win in the team's dugout and putting a finger to his mouth to silence the RCB supporters.

Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir was at his aggressive best and made a gesture to the home fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium to “keep quiet” during the celebration of his team's stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Monday in Bengaluru.

After the final run was scored to secure a victory and the team grabbed the top rank on the points chart, Gautam Gambhir was ecstatic. He was spotted celebrating the win in the team's dugout and putting a finger to his mouth to silence the RCB supporters.

The game took many unexpected turns, as the home audience at the stadium experienced a range of emotions before being left dejected with the outcome. RCB failed to force a Super Over due to a few missed run-out opportunities by Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik.

Gambhir’s action has gone viral on social media and he has received mixed reactions across Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "Loved to see Gautam Gambhir in the full-fledged form today. Silencing the whole Chinnaswamy crowd after the win like a pro.”

Another user reacted to his action and wrote, “You will pay for this behaviour. We are also coming to Lucknow. Gautam Gambhir. Never forget. Never forgive”

A user went on to write, “BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir mocking the Proud Kannadigas in Bengaluru. Is he trying to say Shut Up Karnataka don't protest Amul and don't support Nandini? Very irresponsible behaviour from the BJP leader just ahead of Karnataka elections.”

“Gautam Gambhir beating RCB in Chinnaswamy. ICONIC moment,” read another comment.

Before the match, a picture of Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir also went viral on social media platforms. One Twitter user wrote, “Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other. A beautiful picture!”

Batting first in yesterday’s match RCB scored a total of 212 runs. In response, LSG lost early wickets but was buoyed by fifty-plus scores from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran as they won on the very last ball.