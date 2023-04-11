WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's 'finger on lips' gesture for RCB fans goes viral

Gautam Gambhir was spotted celebrating the win in the team's dugout and putting a finger to his mouth to silence the RCB supporters.
Gautam Gambhir to RCB Fans !! 🔥pic.twitter.com/2zzGEuFRHr— Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 10, 2023
Somebody 🤏 us because WE STILL CANNOT BELIEVE IT 😍#RCBvLSG | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndazpic.twitter.com/NC6dJRVZVt— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023
You will pay for this behaviour. We are also coming Lucknow . Gautam Gambhir 😡NEVER FORGET. NEVER FORGIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SBhkHBC0ju— abhay. (@SexyKohli) April 10, 2023
BJP leader and LokSabha MP Gautam Gambhir mocking the Proud Kannadigas in Bengaluru. Is he trying to say Shut Up Karnataka don't protest Amul and don't support Nadini?Very irresponsible behavior from the BJP leader just ahead of Karnataka elections. pic.twitter.com/kN5ViwA9kC— Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) April 11, 2023
Gautam Gambhir beating RCB in Chinnaswamy. ICONIC moment.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDMfKMXQeC— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 10, 2023
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugged each other.A beautiful picture! pic.twitter.com/H8BVe9YgHC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2023