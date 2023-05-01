3 Min(s) Read
With the score at 185/4 after 19.1 overs and Sam Curran running in to bowl, the stage was ideal for Dhoni to unleash some of his big hits and delight the thousands who had packed the stadium to witness their ‘Thala’ in action.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the game with Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in a nail-biting last-ball thriller at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Sikandar Raza kept his cool to take three runs off the final delivery of Matheesha Pathirana’s 20th over to steer Punjab over the finishing line and level CSK on points in the league standings.
Batting first, Chennai had put up 200 on the board courtesy - an incredible 92* by New Zealand opener Devon Conway. However, all hell broke loose when skipper MS Dhoni walked in, to bat in the 20th over.
