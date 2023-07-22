homesports NewsWatch: Fans at Trinidad call Virat Kohli 'King of world cricket' after 29th Test century

Watch: Fans at Trinidad call Virat Kohli 'King of world cricket' after 29th Test century

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 5:14:09 PM IST (Published)

Virat Kohli made a classy 121 off 206 balls, a knock which had 11 fours. He hit the first overseas test century in five years which helped India to post a mammoth total of 438 on the second day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Virat Kohli broke the century drought on international soil as he hit the first overseas test century in five years which helped India to post a mammoth total of 438 on the second day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Kohli made a classy 121 off 206 balls, a knock which had 11 fours, while Ravindra Jadeja (61) and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin (56) ensured that the tourists put up a commanding score after starting the day at 288-4.
"He is the king of world cricket. King Kohli sir", said fans watching him in the stadium. "I came all the way from Chicago to watch Mr. Kohli. He is the greatest batsman in the world".
Watch how fans reacted after Kohli's magnificent 29th Test century:  

While talking to the press post Day 2 innings, Kohli said that he felt charged when he came out to bat. "I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm, I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up," Kohli said after the end of day 2.

"I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards," he added.
The West Indies, who lost the opening test of the two-match series, started slowly in testing conditions but reached 86-1 at the close of play with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.
Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul looked good at the wicket in his 95-ball knock of 33 but was caught by Ashwin off the bowling of Jadeja shortly before stumps.
The hosts are still not out of the woods on a wicket that is slowing down with each session and trail India by 352 runs with nine wickets in hand ahead of the third day.
(With Reuters inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketVirat Kohli

Recommended Articles

View All

Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read