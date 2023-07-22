Watch: Fans at Trinidad call Virat Kohli 'King of world cricket' after 29th Test century

Virat Kohli made a classy 121 off 206 balls, a knock which had 11 fours. He hit the first overseas test century in five years which helped India to post a mammoth total of 438 on the second day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Kohli made a classy 121 off 206 balls, a knock which had 11 fours, while Ravindra Jadeja (61) and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin (56) ensured that the tourists put up a commanding score after starting the day at 288-4.

"He is the king of world cricket. King Kohli sir", said fans watching him in the stadium. "I came all the way from Chicago to watch Mr. Kohli. He is the greatest batsman in the world".

While talking to the press post Day 2 innings, Kohli said that he felt charged when he came out to bat. "I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm, I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up," Kohli said after the end of day 2.

"I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards," he added.

The West Indies, who lost the opening test of the two-match series, started slowly in testing conditions but reached 86-1 at the close of play with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul looked good at the wicket in his 95-ball knock of 33 but was caught by Ashwin off the bowling of Jadeja shortly before stumps.

The hosts are still not out of the woods on a wicket that is slowing down with each session and trail India by 352 runs with nine wickets in hand ahead of the third day.

(With Reuters inputs)