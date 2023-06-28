Watch: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstorw lifts a protesting pitch invader on Day 1 of the Lord's Ashes Test

There was a a brief delay at Lord's due soon after the first over on Day 1 as protestors invaded the pitch at Lord's, but they were swiftly dealt with - with Jonny Bairstow helping remove one of them from the field.

The first morning of the second Ashes test at Lord's was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England's James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the men off the field before ground staff cleared the pitch and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

In the process of removing the protestor from the playing area Bairstow got his playing gears soiled and had to rush back to the dressing room to quickly change and get back to the field.

Watch below how Jonny Bairstow carried the just stop oil protester off the field:

The whole situation was hilarious as even the Indian Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who was watching the match also tweeted about it.