Watch: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstorw lifts a protesting pitch invader on Day 1 of the Lord's Ashes Test

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 4:22:22 PM IST (Updated)

There was a a brief delay at Lord's due soon after the first over on Day 1 as protestors invaded the pitch at Lord's, but they were swiftly dealt with - with Jonny Bairstow helping remove one of them from the field.

The first morning of the second Ashes test at Lord's was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England's James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff.
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the men off the field before ground staff cleared the pitch and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.
