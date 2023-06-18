Watch: England set up bizzare field to dismiss Usman Khawaja, opener falls for 141

Ollie Robinson bowled a fuller delivery way outside the off stump, which further enticed the batsman to slash hard at the ball. Khawaja ended up playing down the ball and was bowled. That triggered an instant collapse of the Australian innings with the team losing the rest of the four wickets in 14 runs, thus conceding a slight seven-run lead to the home side.

England set up a unique field to dismiss Australian opener Usman Khawaja who scored 141 off 321 deliveries to steer the Baggy Greens to 386 in their first innings of the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston. Khawaja carried the Australian innings on his back as he had gotten them within touching distance of securing a lead.

The innings for Australia stood at 372/6 with the left-hander proceeding steadily on course to possibly even bringing up a 150-run knock.

England knew that they needed to send Khawaja back to the pavilion soon to secure at least a minor lead, which could possibly justify their shock first-innings declaration on the opening day of the game.