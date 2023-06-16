Watch: England opener Zak Crawley dispatches the first ball of the series for a four as Ashes 2023 gets underway in dramatic fashion

Carwley hit the first delivery with such authority that it even took Stokes by surprise. The moment the ball reached the boundary ropes, the camera panned towards the English dressing room where Stokes had a stunned look on his face.

England announced their intention to win Ashes 2023 as their opener Zak Crawley dispatched the first ball of the series for a four.

English skipper Ben Stokes won the toss on the morning of the Day 1 of the first Ashes Test being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. On pitch that looked a batting paradise, Stokes had no hesitation in opting to bat first.

The series was off to a dramatic start as Carwley thumped the first delivery of the match by Australian skipper Pat Cummins through the covers for a four.