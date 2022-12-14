Watch | Ebadot Hossain ‘bowls out’ Shreyas Iyer but Indian batsman gets lucky reprieve as bails refuse to fall

Shreyas Iyer’s luck prevailed in his battle with Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain who managed to hit and light up the stumps on day one of the first Test but the bails stayed put to give the batter a second life.

Shreyas Iyer can thank his stars for his second-life after Ebadot Hossain breached his defence to hit the stumps on Day One of the First Test between India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

The Indian middle-order batter was batting on 77 when Hossain sent down a ripper which nipped back in to shave the off-stump. The stumps and the bails both lit up in the aftermath of the delivery, however, the bails somehow stayed put resulting in Iyer being gifted a rare second chance.

According to Law 29.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out.

The Law states that, "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground."

In this instance the bail was still delicately balanced on the top of the stumps which resulted in Iyer being given 'Not Out'.

It wasn’t the only rub of the green the Iyer enjoyed in Chattogram as he was also dropped by Ebadot who failed to take a simple catch in the deep as Iyer tried to clear a Mehidy Hasan delivery.

However, during his innings Iyer became the first Indian cricketer to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. He even brought up his 50 off 93 balls and remained unbeaten on 82 at the end of play on Day One. It was Iyer's fourth Test half-century in just 10 innings for India.

During his innings, Iyer also surpassed Suryakumar Yadav (1424 runs) to become the leading run-scorer for India in International cricket this year with 1489 runs to his name. A tally he looks likely to add too in the remainder of this test series.

Iyer walked in to bat at number six with India on 112/4 after losing Rishabh Pant (46) who was castled by Mehidy Hasan. He went on to share a 149-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara to help India recover.

Pujara was finally bowled on 90 off 203 balls by Taijul Islam in the very next over (85th) after Iyer enjoyed his lucky reprieve. India finished Day One with 278/6, losing Axar Patel (14) on the last ball of the day.

Watch Shreyas Iyer’s lucky reprieve as the bails refuse to fall off: