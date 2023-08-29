Watch: David Warner replies with a heartwarming message to Rishabh Pant's latest video

Rishabh Pant's positive outlook towards his recovery has been praised on social media platforms ever since he started training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The wicketkeeper-batsman gives his fans frequent health updates through quirky reels. Recently, the Delhi Capital star shared a video where he is seen paddling in the gym, “Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only," read the caption.

Also read: Rohit Sharma wants to get back into his 2019 mindset ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

David Warner who captained for the franchise in IPL 2023 replied to this video with a heartwarming message. Australian opener said that seeing him getting back on track makes him very happy. Warner remarked, “This makes me smile and very happy."

Watch the video here:

Grip. Twist. Paddle.Good vibes only. 🚴#RP17 pic.twitter.com/fH4JyycTen — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 28, 2023 Recently, Pant met the Indian cricket team as they prepare for the Asia Cup 2023 at the NCA facility in Alur, Karnataka. On the fifth day of the preparation, Pant made a surprise visit to re-unite with the Rohit Sharma and Co. Recently, Pant met the Indian cricket team as they prepare for the Asia Cup 2023 at the NCA facility in Alur, Karnataka. On the fifth day of the preparation, Pant made a surprise visit to re-unite with the Rohit Sharma and Co.

Rishabh Pant at India's practice session in Alur. pic.twitter.com/AHzKgp4hBT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 29, 2023

Team India will kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Colombo. The Rohit Sharma-led side is hosting the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year and the continental championship is critical to assess their prospects for the quadrennial event starting on October 5. The Asia Cup has become a vital tournament for teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to test the waters ahead of major tournaments.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Team India’s schedule in the Asia Cup

September 2 - Pakistan vs India - Kandy, Sri Lanka

September 4 - India vs Nepal - Kandy, Sri Lanka

The Super 4s commence from September 6 with the first game taking place in Lahore with the rest of the games then shifting to Sri Lanka.