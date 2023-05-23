Watch: Darshan Nalkande's no ball gives lifeline to Ruturaj Gaikwad in CSK vs GT Qualifier 1

As Gaikwad was departing for the pavilion, the on-field umpire checked for a no ball and it turned out that Nalkande had overstepped the crease.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya comforted pacer Darshan Nalkande after the fast bowler erred in the second over of the team’s Qualifier 1 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Tuesday.

In the second over of the game, a delivery from Nalkande held onto the pitch for a bit and CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ended up playing it into the hands of Shuman Gill inside the 30-yard circle.

As Gaikwad was departing for the pavilion, the on-field umpire checked for a no ball and it turned out that Nalkande had overstepped the crease. Gaikwad stayed on and scored 60 off 44 deliveries with seven boundaries and a solitary six to his name.

In fact, he immediately struck back post that no ball as he hit a six and followed it up with a cheeky boundary in the following delivery. However, skipper Pandya was seen giving some words of comfort to the Vidarbha pacer after this entire fiasco. The video has been going pretty viral on the internet afterwards.

Who is Darshan Nalkande?

As mentioned above, Nalkande represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. He has played 21 List A matches and 34 T20s so far. Nalkande has picked 34 wickets in his domestic 50-overs cricket career and 57 dismissals in T20s so far. On Tuesday, he picked his first IPL wicket as he dismissed CSK star Ajinkya Rahane in the 15th over.

Nalkande was struck for 13 runs already in the over as Rahane had deposited one of his deliveries over mid-wicket for a maximum. But, Nalkande made a comeback by delivering a cutter on the hard length that Rahane tried to cut over the third man fielder. Even this time, Gill was there on the circle to take the catch and add further pressure on CSK as their innings struggled to take off on a sluggish surface.