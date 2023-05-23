English
Watch: Darshan Nalkande's no ball gives lifeline to Ruturaj Gaikwad in CSK vs GT Qualifier 1

By Tarkesh Jha  May 23, 2023 9:00:47 PM IST (Published)

As Gaikwad was departing for the pavilion, the on-field umpire checked for a no ball and it turned out that Nalkande had overstepped the crease.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya comforted pacer Darshan Nalkande after the fast bowler erred in the second over of the team’s Qualifier 1 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Tuesday.

In the second over of the game, a delivery from Nalkande held onto the pitch for a bit and CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ended up playing it into the hands of Shuman Gill inside the 30-yard circle.
As Gaikwad was departing for the pavilion, the on-field umpire checked for a no ball and it turned out that Nalkande had overstepped the crease. Gaikwad stayed on and scored 60 off 44 deliveries with seven boundaries and a solitary six to his name.
