sports News

Watch: CSK players thank fans after last league stage game at Chepauk

Watch: CSK players thank fans after last league stage game at Chepauk
By Tarkesh Jha  May 15, 2023 6:17:32 PM IST (Published)

Sunday appeared to be the last definite time that they played in this ground this season and the franchise left no stone unturned to dish out a memorable experience for the fans.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rounded off their run of league games at home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, referred to as Chepauk, with their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. CSK suffered a rather crushing six-wicket loss against KKR but that did not in any way come in between of them expressing their heartfelt gratitude and warmth to the home supporters, who stood by them throughout the league campaign.

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after CSK vs KKR game
CSK receive one of the most vibrant and vociferous support from their fans at home and the team, led by their skipper MS Dhoni went about doing a lap of honour to thank the 30,000-odd strong crowd at Chepauk. The entire team donned jerseys expressing their gratefulness to the supporters as Dhoni threw balls as a sign of memento into the stands with a tennis racquet.
Here is a video of the CSK players thanking their fans: 
He even gave away jerseys to the fans as the crowd at Chennai showered the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions with all the love and appreciation despite the loss. It is not as if this will be the last time that Chennai possibly plays at Chepauk this year. The playoffs schedule is such that the first Qualifier and the Eliminator are set to be played in Chennai this season.
