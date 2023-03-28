Watch: Crowd cheers MS Dhoni during CSK’s training session at Chepauk Stadium ahead of IPL 2023

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also greeted with a huge cheer as he did the famous gesture from the Pushpa movie. Fans are waiting to witness the CSK match at Chepauk after almost four years as after the pandemic the team has not played at their home ground.

MS Dhoni was welcomed by a cheering crowd on Monday as he entered the ground at the Chepauk Stadium during the training session of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the beginning of Indian Premier League 2023. CSK will start their Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) campaign against Hardik Pandya- led defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The CSK captain entered the Chepauk field during the warm-up game to a massive cheer from the crowd. The Chennai Super Kings official social media account also posted footage of Dhoni making a grand entry at the Chepauk. When Dhoni stepped out from the dugout at the Chepauk, CSK supporters were serenading his name. 'Dhoni-Dhoni' was being chanted by the fans as their favourite, ‘Thala’, arrived at a huge round of applause.

Fans are waiting to witness the CSK match at Chepauk after almost four years as after the pandemic the team has not played at their home ground.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also greeted with a huge cheer as he did the famous Pushpa movie gesture.

CSK will play their first match on home ground on April 6 against Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK could not qualify for the playoffs last season as they won only four games and faced defeat in ten out of 14 league stage matches. They finished ninth in the points table in a ten-team tournament. Dhoni will once again lead the CSK as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave up his captaincy.

Earlier this week, Dhoni was also seen painting the seats in the Chepauk stadium in Chennai taking some time away from the nets to help the ground staff.

CSK's official handle shared a tweet where Dhoni could be seen painting the seats. Dhoni was heard saying, “It works. It’s definitely looking Yellove.”