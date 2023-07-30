Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo throws water at a cameraman after a disappointing outing for Al Nassr

A few members of the support staff appeared to be consoling him before a cameraman stationed himself right next to the forward to catch his immediate reaction after the result. Ronaldo was displeased by the same and threw water at his equipment and asked him to give the player some space. The cameraman was taken aback but moved aside instantly.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo frustratingly threw water at a cameraman after Al-Nassr’s latest goalless draw to Al-Shabab at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta’if, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Ronaldo was brought in a substitute as manager Luis Castro rung in multiple changes to draw the first blood in the eventually drab contest.

However, neither of the two sides could put the ball into the back of the net and Ronaldo was visibly left frustrated at the end of the contest. As the full time whistle blew, the 38-year-old vigorously shook his head in disappointment as he made his way to the touchline.

The match was a part of the Arab Club Champions Cup tournament in which Al Nassr are drawn in Group C with Al-Shabab, Zamalek, and Montasir. Al-Nassr will square off with Montasir at the same venue for the next game in the competition on August 1.