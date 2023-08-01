Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unique world football record after latest goal for Al Nassr

Ronaldo jumped high to nod the ball in home in the 74th minute to record his 145th headed strike in professional football. The Portuguese superstar thus surpassed German great Gerd Muller’s record of 144 headers.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his first start for Al-Nassr this season as his team defeated US Montasir by 4-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup group stage match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ronaldo jumped high to nod the ball in home in the 74th minute to record his 145th headed strike in professional football. The Portuguese superstar thus surpassed German great Gerd Muller’s record of 144 headers.

Brazilian Talisca opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute. However, Montasir was equally competitive for the first two quarters of the match. Ronaldo’s thumping headed goal doubled the side’s lead and ensured that they obtained a sizable advantage in the proceedings with a little more than 15 minutes left in the game.

Al-Nassr kept on pounding pressure towards the fag end of the encounter as well. Abdulelah Al-Amri struck their third goal of the match in the 88th minute before Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai made it four in the 90th minute.

Al-Nassr has been pitted with Al-Shabab, US Montasir, and Zamalek in Group C. A victory in this match was essential for their chances of qualifying beyond the first round of the competition.

The team had played out a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their opening game of the tournament but will now be heading into the encounter against Zamalek with their heads held high in confidence.