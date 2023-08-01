CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unique world football record after latest goal for Al Nassr

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unique world football record after latest goal for Al Nassr

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unique world football record after latest goal for Al Nassr
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 5:01:40 PM IST (Published)

Ronaldo jumped high to nod the ball in home in the 74th minute to record his 145th headed strike in professional football. The Portuguese superstar thus surpassed German great Gerd Muller’s record of 144 headers.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his first start for Al-Nassr this season as his team defeated US Montasir by 4-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup group stage match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ronaldo jumped high to nod the ball in home in the 74th minute to record his 145th headed strike in professional football. The Portuguese superstar thus surpassed German great Gerd Muller’s record of 144 headers.
Also Read:
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo throws water at a cameraman after a disappointing outing for Al Nassr
Brazilian Talisca opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute. However, Montasir was equally competitive for the first two quarters of the match. Ronaldo’s thumping headed goal doubled the side’s lead and ensured that they obtained a sizable advantage in the proceedings with a little more than 15 minutes left in the game.
Watch Video
Al-Nassr kept on pounding pressure towards the fag end of the encounter as well. Abdulelah Al-Amri struck their third goal of the match in the 88th minute before Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai made it four in the 90th minute.
Al-Nassr has been pitted with Al-Shabab, US Montasir, and Zamalek in Group C. A victory in this match was essential for their chances of qualifying beyond the first round of the competition.
The team had played out a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their opening game of the tournament but will now be heading into the encounter against Zamalek with their heads held high in confidence.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cristiano RonaldoFootball

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X