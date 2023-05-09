homesports NewsWATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo angrily pushes away rival team staff trying to take a selfie

May 9, 2023

A staff member from Al-Khaleej rushed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle to try and get a selfie with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news again for his unruly gesture to a rival team's support staff in a Saudi Pro League match in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Nassr played out a frustrating 1-1 draw to Al-Khaleej as Ronaldo’s team failed to close on to the five-point gap with table-toppers Al-Ittihad courtesy of this disappointing result. Al Khaleej is 14th in the standings and is currently embroiled in a relegation battle, which added further importance and weight to their effort of holding Al-Nassr to a draw away from home.
Ronaldo had an indifferent outing as his potential winning goal in the 58th minute was overruled by the referee due to offside. A staff member from Al-Khaleej rushed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle to try and get a selfie with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo was visibly disgruntled by this move and he scornfully shoved the person aside as he made his way to the change room.
Watch: 

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after a disappointing show in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, which followed his unceremonious exit from English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.
The ex-Real Madrid star’s transfer fee to the Saudi club was speculated to be worth over € 200 million for a two-and-a-half-year-long deal. He has hit the ground running straightaway though and is placed fourth in the list of the highest goal-scorers in the league, having netted 12 times so far.
Many viewed Al-Nassr’s game against Al-Khaleej as a match in which the former should have easily bagged a win but the disappointing result seems to have dampened their hopes of lifting the league trophy at the end of the season. Al-Nassr will next face Al-Ta’ee at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on May 17, 2023.
 
