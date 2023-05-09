A staff member from Al-Khaleej rushed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle to try and get a selfie with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news again for his unruly gesture to a rival team's support staff in a Saudi Pro League match in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Nassr played out a frustrating 1-1 draw to Al-Khaleej as Ronaldo’s team failed to close on to the five-point gap with table-toppers Al-Ittihad courtesy of this disappointing result. Al Khaleej is 14th in the standings and is currently embroiled in a relegation battle, which added further importance and weight to their effort of holding Al-Nassr to a draw away from home.

Also Read:

Ronaldo had an indifferent outing as his potential winning goal in the 58th minute was overruled by the referee due to offside. A staff member from Al-Khaleej rushed onto the pitch after the full-time whistle to try and get a selfie with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo was visibly disgruntled by this move and he scornfully shoved the person aside as he made his way to the change room.