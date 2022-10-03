    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    Watch: Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag show off garba skills during Navratri celebrations in Jodhpur

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    In the video, Gayle can be seen doing garba with a group of dancers dressed in traditional attire

    Chris Gayle is known for his bold demeanour and flamboyant personality. The Jamaican cricketer is in India for the Legends League Cricket 2022. But since the Navratri festival is on, the 43-year-old decided to take part in the vibrant festivities alongside Virender Sehwag. Both Gayle and Sehwag celebrated the Navratri festival on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket in Jodhpur.
    A delightful video of Gayle taking part in the Garba night has emerged on social media. In the video, Gayle can be seen doing garba with a group of dancers dressed in traditional attire.
     
    Netizens have praised Chris Gayle for his dancing skills. Gayle and Sehwag are not the only sporting icons who have taken part in Garba in the past few days. Last week, sporting icons like PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra were also spotted taking part in Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.
    Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag are playing for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. Both of them will be back in action on October 3 when Gujarat Giants take on Bhilwara Kings in the eliminator at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.
    Gujarat Giants qualified for the playoffs when they defeated the Bhilwara Kings in game 11 of the tournament. The Gujarat Giants won the match, courtesy of a blistering knock by Chris Gayle. Gujarat Giants will hope that Gayle comes up with the goods in the all-important Eliminator as well.
    Chris Gayle has featured regularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than a decade now. The swashbuckling batter has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier league. Consequently, Gayle has developed a deep connection with India.
    Gayle’s die-hard fans were disappointed when he withdrew from this year’s IPL. It remains to be seen if Gayle will return to the IPL next year.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
