The ICC T20 World Cup champion team met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently, where he faced a few deliveries from Sam Curran and Chris Jordan. In a video, PM Sunak can be seen getting bowled by Chris Jordan and the team having a great time.

Sunak was seen sharing some hearty moments as he faced both Curran and Jordan with the former, who won the Man of the Tournament in the tournament in Australia late last year, even outclassing the PM completely in one of the deliveries. Following this, Sunak went on to roll his arms over for a few deliveries with the audience around him constantly cheering on for the cricketers and the PM.

Jos Buttler also posted a few smiling pictures of the team from that day. "It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!", he said in his post.

England played the finals against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC, where they won by five wickets. Ben Stokes 50 and Sam Curran's brilliant bowling attack restricted Pakistan to 137, which is generally considered an easy target for a T20 WC finals. England is the first team that holds ODI World Cup and T20 World cup titles together as of now.

