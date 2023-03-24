Breaking News
X
Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plays cricket with the England team; gets bowled by Sam Curran

Watch: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plays cricket with the England team; gets bowled by Sam Curran

Watch: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plays cricket with the England team; gets bowled by Sam Curran
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 12:05:50 PM IST (Published)

The ICC T20 World Cup champion team met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently, where he faced a few deliveries from Sam Curran and Chris Jordan. In a video, PM Sunak can be seen getting bowled by Chris Jordan and the team having a great time.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Sunak was seen sharing some hearty moments as he faced both Curran and Jordan with the former, who won the Man of the Tournament in the tournament in Australia late last year, even outclassing the PM completely in one of the deliveries. Following this, Sunak went on to roll his arms over for a few deliveries with the audience around him constantly cheering on for the cricketers and the PM.
Watch the video here: 
Jos Buttler also posted a few smiling pictures of the team from that day. "It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!", he said in his post.
England played the finals against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC, where they won by five wickets. Ben Stokes 50 and Sam Curran's brilliant bowling attack restricted Pakistan to 137, which is generally considered an easy target for a T20 WC finals. England is the first team that holds ODI World Cup and T20 World cup titles together as of now.
Also read |
 WPL MI vs UPW Preview: Mumbai Indians aims to show supremacy over UP Warriorz's middle-order
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketRishi Sunak

Next Article

WPL MI vs UPW Preview: Mumbai Indians aims to show supremacy over UP Warriorz's middle-order

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X