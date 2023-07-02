Watch: Ben Duckett walks back to bat after 3rd umpire disallows controversial catch by Mitchell Starc

England opener Ben Duckett backed up his first innings' 98 with an unbeaten 50 with captain Ben Stokes, in pain after bowling 12 overs straight during a post-lunch stalemate, on 29.

Duckett had a huge let-off before stumps when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Starc on the fine leg boundary off Cameron Green's bowling.

However, having almost reached the pavilion, Duckett was sent back to the middle as video replays showed that Starc had not had 'complete control of body and ball' prompting boos from Australia's fans and chuntering from the players.

After four days of unpredictable and head-scratching action, Australia's pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out England's top order with a masterclass of textbook bowling to put their side in sight of a 2-0 Ashes lead on Saturday.

Bounced out for 279 during a wacky afternoon of monotonous short-pitched bowling at Lord's, which left the hosts needing a daunting 371 for victory, Australia's pedigree attack reduced England to 114-4 at the close on day four. The home side therefore still requires 257 runs to win.

The catch stirred a lot of reactions from the cricketing fraternity as former Australian players like Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting slammed the decision. “I’m sorry that’s the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. That ball is under control,” McGrath said on BBC’s Test Match Special.

“I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out then every other catch that’s ever been taken should not be out,” McGrath continued. “That is a disgrace.”

(With Reuters inputs)