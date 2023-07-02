Watch: Ben Duckett walks back to bat after 3rd umpire disallows controversial catch by Mitchell Starc

England opener Ben Duckett backed up his first innings' 98 with an unbeaten 50 with captain Ben Stokes, in pain after bowling 12 overs straight during a post-lunch stalemate, on 29.

Duckett had a huge let-off before stumps when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Starc on the fine leg boundary off Cameron Green's bowling.

However, having almost reached the pavilion, Duckett was sent back to the middle as video replays showed that Starc had not had 'complete control of body and ball' prompting boos from Australia's fans and chuntering from the players.