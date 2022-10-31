Watch: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy pulls off unbelievable fielding effort in T20 World Cup match against Australia

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini Ireland's Barry McCarthy pulled off a brilliant diving save at the long-on boundary to save a certain six from Marcus Stoinis to leave everyone stunned at the Gabba.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has produced some breathtaking fielding efforts so far. And the match between Australia and Ireland became witness to another superb fielding performance.

Barry McCarthy had a brilliant game with the ball against Australia in the T20 World Cup match at the Gabba, Brisbane on Monday, October 31. He was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 3/29 and his side didn’t have much to cheer for as the Kangaroos posted 179/5 in their 20 overs.

But it wasn’t his bowling that got the fans rooting for him. Rather it was McCarthy’s fielding effort at the boundary. On the second ball of the 14th over, Marcus Stoinis absolutely smoked a length ball from Mark Adair straight down the ground. McCarthy, fielding at long-on, was alert to the shot and what looked like a certain six was reduced to just a double by his outrageous fielding effort. McCarthy timed his jump to perfection, dived backwards on the rope and caught the ball in his left hand. He was so aware of the boundary ropes that as he went down, he threw the ball away to save a six.

Watch:

Such was the brilliance of his fielding effort that spectators in the ground gave him a standing ovation.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch came back to form as he top scored for Australia with 63. Stoinis (35) was also batting in bludgeoning fashion. Joshua Little (2/21) was the other Irish bowler who was among the wickets and impressed in an otherwise ordinary bowling performance by Ireland.