Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends back Pakistan captain Babar Azam on a first-ball duck

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's young left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh gave India a super start against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG as he trapped Babar Azam dead in front of the wickets to send the Pakistan captain packing on a golden duck.

India were off to a flying start in their Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India pushed Pakistan on the backfoot almost instantly as the Babar Azam-led side was reduced to 1/1 in 1.1 overs. Doing the damage for India was young left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

The 23-year-old who is making his T20 World Cup debut in Australia got the big wicket of Babar on the first delivery he bowled in the match.

Arshdeep streamed in and fired in an inswinger at the Pakistan captain, Babar looked to nudge the ball on the leg side but was beaten and the ball rapped on the pads.

The Indian players immediately burst into appeal and umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger to declare Babar out.

Babar after having a word with his fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan decided to take the review. The review could not come to Babar's rescue as it showed that there was no edge of Babar's bat involved and the ball was pitched in line and it was going to crash onto the leg stumps.

As the third-umpire relayed the message to Erasmus to stick with his original decision, the whole of MCG burst into loud cheers.

With the wicket, Arshdeep became only the second bowler to dismiss Babar for a first-ball duck in T20Is. The only other bowler to have dismissed on a golden duck is Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Watch Arshdeep's wicket of Babar Azam below: