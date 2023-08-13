Watch: Arshdeep Singh mentions how he felt playing in front of family in Florida

Arshdeep Singh picked two crucial wickets in the powerplay and ended the game with 3 for 38. Speaking after the game, Singh admitted that he was able to read the conditions quickly and it helped him get those early wickets.

India continued its fightback against West Indies by tying their five-match Twenty20 cricket series at 2-2 after a nine-wicket win in Florida. India comfortably reached 179-1 in 17 overs of the fourth T20 international after West Indies chose to bat first and scored a respectable 178-8.

“I read the conditions quickly and realised that it is pretty flat. I bowled slower ones on my hard length,” he told Shubman Gill in a video posted by BCCI.tv.

"It was pre-planned. Father is in Canada to play a tournament. So he tagged along with my brother and came to the USA to watch me play. There was a bit of extra support. There was pressure also to perform well in front of them," said Arshdeep.

India was unchanged from the team that won the third T20 by seven wickets on Tuesday in Providence, Guyana. West Indies made three changes — Jason Holder, Odean Smith and Hope came in and Johnson Charles, Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph went out.

West Indies won the second T20, also at Providence Stadium, by two wickets after the hosts also won the opener by four runs in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The T20 games are taking place at an interesting time for the sport's prospects in the U.S., where Major League Cricket launched last month. The T20 World Cup featuring the world’s best international teams is set to be co-hosted by the U.S. and West Indies next year.

(With AP inputs)