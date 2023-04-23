English
Watch: Arshdeep Singh breaks stumps twice in Punjab's final over win against Mumbai

Arshdeep Singh shined in the death overs after he shattered stumps twice at will in a tense final over against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings won by  13 runs in a high-scoring entertainer in IPL on Saturday.

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls and bowled an impressive final over while accounting for Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to return with figures of 4-0-29-4. However, the hosts only managed 201 for 6 as Arshdeep broke the middle stump in back-to-back deliveries to send NT Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera packing.
On a batting belter, Arshdeep again showed why even the Indian team depends on him in T20 games to deliver during the end stages of the game. Mumbai Indians would agree that Jitesh Sharma's 7-ball-25 towards the end did become the difference although 82 runs conceded by MI bowlers between overs 15-18 was another turning point.
Mumbai was also rocked early by Arshdeep, who had his India teammate Ishan Kishan (1) caught by Matthew Short for his 50th IPL wicket.
Punjab Kings were 97/4 after 13 overs but courtesy brilliant efforts from Curran, Bhatia, and Jitesh Sharma, they added 117 runs in the last seven overs, with 96 runs coming on the last 30 balls.
Watch the video here:
Twitter reactions to Arshdeep Singh's splendid wickets:
The Punjab team will play their next match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mohali on Friday.
First Published: Apr 23, 2023 12:16 AM IST
