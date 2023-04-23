Watch: Arshdeep Singh breaks stumps twice in Punjab's final over win against Mumbai

Arshdeep Singh shined in the death overs after he shattered stumps twice at will in a tense final over against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings won by 13 runs in a high-scoring entertainer in IPL on Saturday.
Twitter reactions to Arshdeep Singh's splendid wickets:
ARSHDEEP SINGH - BREAKING STUMPS FOR FUN 🔥pic.twitter.com/NNVlKWppaC— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023
Appreciation tweet for Arshdeep singh pic.twitter.com/tMq0ROja06— Kevin (@imkevin149) April 22, 2023
Arshdeep Singh broke the stumps for the 2nd consecutive time.What a bowler! pic.twitter.com/6jjvGc13vg— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2023
ARSHDEEP SINGH, THE HERO.HE DEFENDED 16 RUNS IN THE FINAL OVER: 1, 0, W, W, 0, 1 in MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/IDzTmNQuHp— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023
This pic will he iconic forever in remembrance for Arshdeep Singh🔥 pic.twitter.com/NA1Ht5CAvj— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 22, 2023
Cost of one LED stump is around 24 lakh rupees. Arshdeep Singh is legend. He broke two. #IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/WqRzqRWDBf— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 22, 2023
The consistency from Arshdeep Singh to break the middle stump on consecutive deliveries!What a gun bowler. pic.twitter.com/08g7tQZ8YJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2023
Picture of the Day.Arshdeep Singh, The Superstar. pic.twitter.com/YV7ZgvzymO— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023
Arshdeep Singh - The Artist 🔥#MIvsPBKS | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/YrggfhaTY8— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 22, 2023
Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/zYfmLGDLIg— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 22, 2023
