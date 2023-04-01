Watch: Arshdeep gives death stare after taking Anukul Roy's wicket, video goes viral

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh hogged all the limelight on Saturday after giving a silent yet fiery send-off to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Anukul Roy in the second over of the KKR chase on Saturday.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh began his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign on a terrific note by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Mandeep Singh in his very first delivery. The pacer straightaway hit a delivery on the short length and cramped Mandeep for a room whose miscued pull shot landed in the hands of English all-rounder Sam Curran at the boundary line.

However, it was his silent yet aggressive reaction after dismissing KKR batsman Anukul Roy that has been catching everybody’s attention on the internet. Arshdeep yet again banged in a short ball outside off in the last delivery of that very same over and Roy ended up mistiming his shot that resulted in a catch to Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza at mid-wicket.

The fast bowler then stood his ground and stared straight at Roy who walked back to the pavilion with Kolkata struck at 17/2 at the end of the second over. Arshdeep conceded four and took two key wickets in that over to help the Punjab Kings begin the defense of their total of 191 runs on a positive note.

Watch the video here:

The 24-year-old rose to prominence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup last year and emerged as one of India’s bowling mainstays in the tournament in Australia in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Skipper Rohit Sharma entrusted him to pick important wickets with the new ball and contain runs at the death but his form has arguably faltered following the tournament.

The Punjab pacer will be edging to get back in the groove in this IPL and hold on to his spot in the Indian T20I team on the back of his performances for the franchise. He has kicked off that pursuit well enough and will have to sustain this form if the Shikhar Dhawan-led side hopes to secure victories at the start of the tournament in the absence of their South African bowler Kagiso Rabada.